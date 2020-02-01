World Asset Management Inc Sells 416 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.