World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,362 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

RIO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

