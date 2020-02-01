World Asset Management Inc Sells 167 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $652.99 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $384.11 and a 52-week high of $670.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.42.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

