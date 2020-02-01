World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 179,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 70,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,591,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

