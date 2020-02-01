World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

