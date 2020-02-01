World Asset Management Inc Acquires 148 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spotify were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $2,254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

