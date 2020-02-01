Wolfe Research Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

