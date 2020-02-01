WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 224.92 ($2.96).

LON:MRW traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.95 ($2.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.19. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

