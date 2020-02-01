WIZBL Market Capitalization Achieves $154,934.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. WIZBL has a total market cap of $154,934.00 and approximately $7,981.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

