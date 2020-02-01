WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Down 2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85, approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.