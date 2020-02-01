Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Earnings Results

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $614.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.