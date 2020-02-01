Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

