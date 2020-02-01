Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.58. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 8,423,670 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.