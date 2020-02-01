Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

WHR opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

