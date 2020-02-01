Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.03% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

