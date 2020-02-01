Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.66

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as low as $22.90. Weyco Group shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

