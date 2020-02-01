Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 80.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 688.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.