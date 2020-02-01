Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.