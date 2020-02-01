Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 947.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

