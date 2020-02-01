Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.