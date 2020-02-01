Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,406 shares of company stock worth $3,588,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.