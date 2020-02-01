Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 967,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 94,382 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

