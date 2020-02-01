Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,664,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

NYSE SU opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

