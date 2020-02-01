Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,051.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from to in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

