Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CNOOC by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in CNOOC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNOOC by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in CNOOC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $139.77 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

