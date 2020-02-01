Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,046,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

