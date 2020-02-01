Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

