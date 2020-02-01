Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.30

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$45.30 ($32.13) and last traded at A$45.15 ($32.02), with a volume of 528021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$44.88 ($31.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$40.46.

In other news, insider Rob Scott 79,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

