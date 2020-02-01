WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from to and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WESCO International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of WCC traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

