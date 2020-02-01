Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $335.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 784,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.30. Msci has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

