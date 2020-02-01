Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $295.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.55.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $267.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.75. Caci International has a 1-year low of $161.26 and a 1-year high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caci International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,995,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Caci International by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.