Welch Group LLC Sells 572 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

