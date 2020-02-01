Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 1,215,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 583,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 128.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 930,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

