WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $99.89. 2,227,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $101.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

