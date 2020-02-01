Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

