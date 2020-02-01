Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 287 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

