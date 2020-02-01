Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,203.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

