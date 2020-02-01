Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,642,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 70,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,363. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

