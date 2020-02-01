Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $56.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

