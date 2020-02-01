Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 111 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.61. 1,473,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,281. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

