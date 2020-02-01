Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 57.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

