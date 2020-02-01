Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.79

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.79 and traded as low as $17.63. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 3,683 shares traded.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

