Water Oak Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.31.

