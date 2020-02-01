Water Oak Advisors LLC Acquires 14,998 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 618,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 596,432 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,350. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

