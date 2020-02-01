Washington Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washington Trust Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

