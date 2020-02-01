Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 13,992 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

