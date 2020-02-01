Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,356,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,995,000 after buying an additional 308,113 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

