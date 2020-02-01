Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

