Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

