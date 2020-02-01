Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $15.46. Wajax shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 38,170 shares trading hands.

WJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Wajax in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Wajax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.36.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$365.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wajax Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.